Anderson Cooper Gives Himself A Lockdown Haircut And, Well…

CNN’s Anderson Cooper is rocking a new hairstyle amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

But not one he was hoping for.

“I took a razor and buzzed my head and I gave myself a giant bald spot, over here,” the “Anderson Cooper 360°” host revealed on Thursday.

“I’ve been walking around all day with, like, my hand on my head,” admitted Cooper, who took the new do in his stride.

“It’s fine straight on, I just have to be seen only this way.”

Check out the clip here: