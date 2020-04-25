Anderson Cooper Tears Up While Interviewing Woman Whose Husband Died of Coronavirus at 32

Anderson Cooper had an emotional moment on-air on Friday night (April 24) while interviewing Katie Coelho, who lost her husband to coronavirus this week.

Jonathan Coelho passed away at 32 and left behind a heartbreaking note for his family on his phone before his death.

“I love you guys with all my heart and you’ve given me the best life I could have ever asked for,” Jonathan, a father of two, wrote in the note. “I am so lucky it makes me so proud to be your husband and the father to Braedyn and Penny.”

Katie spoke with Anderson on his CNN show about the viral note.

“It’s very surreal,” Katie said. “I keep thinking in my head, there’s going to be a time where I’ve been without my husband longer than I’ve been with him, and it hurts a lot.”

Katie opened up about raising 10-month-old daughter Penelope and 2-year-old son Braedyn without their father there.

“I’m glad that they’re so happy and they’re loving and getting played with and I think it’s so much fun, but it’s also, they don’t know that they have lost the greatest human being, and they’ll only ever know their dad through pictures and memories and videos and this note, and to me I feel like that’s the worst part of it. They’ll know about it, but they won’t be able to say I remember feeling that,” she said.

Our hearts are with the Coelho family during this difficult time. You can support the family now at GoFundMe.com.