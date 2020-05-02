Anderson Cooper Wears Protective Gear Outside In 1st Pic Since Revealing Newborn Son

Anderson Cooper made his first public appearance since welcoming his precious baby boy, Wyatt, on April 27! The CNN anchor made sure to take protective measures for his outing in New York City.

Anderson Cooper, 52, is not taking any risks as a father! The CNN anchor protected himself against viruses with a black face mask while stepping out in New York City on May 1. It was the broadcast journalist’s first public outing since welcoming his baby boy and very first child via surrogate, Wyatt, on April 27. The face mask matched the rest of Anderson’s no-nonsense outfit, which featured a plain black T-shirt, navy pants and sensible white sneakers (he carried his glasses in one hand). The task at hand was picking up a new garbage can; Anderson had made a trip to ACE hardware.

“I hope I can be as good a dad as he was,” Anderson wrote in an emotional Instagram post . Meanwhile, Wyatt’s middle name — Morgan — comes from his mom’s family! “I know my mom and dad liked the name morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me,” Anderson further shared. He that his baby is “sweet,” “soft” and most importantly, “healthy.” Anderson broke the “joyful” news of his newborn on Instagram and his CNN show, AC360, on April 30, three days after the baby’s birth! The television personality revealed that Wyatt was named after his father, who sadly passed away when Anderson was only 10 years old.

Sadly, both of Anderson’s parents couldn’t meet Wyatt (Anderson’s mom, Gloria Vanderbilt, passed away at 95 years old in June of 2019). “I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him,” Anderson wrote in his baby announcement. However, Anderson could celebrate the fact that he is a dad, something he didn’t think was possible before.

