Andrea Bocelli Delivers Moving Easter Sunday Performance From Milan’s Duomo – Watch Here!

Andrea Bocelli steps outside the magnificent Duomo for a special performance on Easter Sunday (April 12) in Milan, Italy.

The 62-year-old musician gave a moving performance for the religious holiday, amid the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns across the world.

“Thanks to music, streamed live, bringing together millions of clasped hands everywhere in the world, we will hug this wounded Earth’s pulsing heart, this wonderful international forge that is reason for Italian pride,” Andrea had shared in a statement earlier in the week about the performance. “It will be a joy to witness it, in the Duomo, during the Easter celebration which evokes the mystery of birth and rebirth.”

Andrea, organ player Emanuele Vianelli and a skeleton crew were the only ones around as they filmed the performance.

“Panis Angelicus”, “Ave Maria, CG 89a”, “Sancta Maria”, “Domine Deus” and “Amazing Grace” were the songs in the set list.

Watch the full performance below: