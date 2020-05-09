Andrés Iniesta Plots a Return to Barcelona, Where the Beauty Is Gone

And then, last month, six board members resigned, calling for the ouster of the current president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, amid accusations of mismanagement, while its vice president, Emili Rousaud, among the officials to leave, has made corruption accusations. That followed claims that the club had hired a public relations company to smear opponents of Bartomeu on social media, and even to criticize some of its own players, including Messi.

The bitterness is all the more striking given the way the club has forged an image of being something different, an institution that is a living monument to higher ideals, one that revolves around its “mes que un club” or “more than a club” motto.