Andrew Bogut plans to decide future by mid-May

Australia star Andrew Bogut plans to decide whether to prolong his career by the middle of next month.

The 35-year-old center was due to retire after playing for the Boomers in the Tokyo Olympics this year, but the Games were put back 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bogut, an NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors in 2015, has enjoyed not feeling so fragile in the mornings after the Sydney Kings’ season came to an end.

But he is considering whether to play on with the prospect of a swansong in Japan.

He told ABC’s Offsiders show: “I haven’t done any basketball since the season ended, and it feels good waking up, getting out of bed and not feeling like I’m walking on glass.

“It’s [his career] all been thrown into a washing machine, essentially … but there’s a decision to be made probably by mid-May.'”

He added on potentially featuring in the Olympics: “We’ve been tantalisingly close, and the squad we’re going to have is arguably going to be the best squad in the history of the Boomers, on paper at least.

“To be part of that, selfishly, is something I really want to do, but the body is what it comes down to.

“I can get up for a basketball game any day of the week, but it’s hard to get up for five, six days of training a week and lifting weights.”