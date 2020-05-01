Andrew Cuomo Declares His Dating Status In Interview

Great news, Cuomosexuals. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is not only single, but is ready to mingle.

The state leader told 1010Wins radio Thursday that he is “eligible.” (Hear the audio clip below.)

In a lighthearted conclusion to the interview, anchor Susan Richard asked the governor about a recent survey by matchmaker Maureen Tara Nelson that revealed he and younger brother Chris Cuomo of CNN tied for the most handsome man in New York.

Hundreds said the Cuomo brothers rated a “find me someone like that,” and it appears the elder brother is ready to be found.

“Now that you raise it ― most wanted eligibility ― my brother is married, I am not married, so I don’t think he would qualify as eligible,” the governor said, laughing. “However, I am eligible.”

Cuomo, a divorced father of three, broke up with longtime girlfriend Sandra Lee in the fall and has earned heartthrob and hero status during the coronavirus pandemic.

His profile has risen while hosting daily briefings on the outbreak and battling for more resources. The hashtag #Cuomosexual trended on Twitter last month, when comedian Randy Rainbow professed to be one in a song parody about the governor, who approves of the term.

Interviewer Richard playfully threw her hat into the ring, noting that both she and Cuomo are single Sagittarians from Queens.

“I’m just putting it out there,” she said.

“Sounds good to me,” a chuckling Cuomo responded. “It all started in Queens, Susan.”

Richard later wrote on Twitter: “Why yes, I did flirt” with the governor. (Hear the radio interview below the tweet.)