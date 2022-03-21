Andrew Garfield says the 3 Spider-Men shot that meme pic before anything else

Getting all three Spider-Men together in the same place, at the same time, while keeping as much secrecy as possible, must have been one heck of a task.

According to Andrew Garfield in the Jimmy Kimmel Live! video above, though, the people in charge of Spider-Man: No Way Home had their priorities right when getting Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and himself together.

“Me and Tobey landed on set, they put us in the costumes, and they said, ‘We’re gonna do the meme really quickly,'” explains Garfield, referring to the trio’s viral recreation of the Spider-Man pointing meme from the comics.

“That was before we had shot anything,” he says. “We were all kind of like thrown onto a set and told to point at each other, and I think we got one good shot, because the rest of the time we were just laughing and trying not to stare at each other’s crotches.”

