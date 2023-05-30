Anduril Industries partners with three leading Japanese firms to help transform defense capability.

SYDNEY, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Anduril Industries, a defense technology company, reached a significant milestone in its expansion into APAC, announcing the signature of three Memorandums Of Understanding (MOU) with Sumitomo Aero-Systems Corporation, Itochu, and another prominent Japanese trading company.

“It’s a great honour for us to partner with these three esteemed Japanese trading houses across the Anduril portfolio of products.” said David Goodrich OAM, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Anduril Asia Pacific.

We are immediately pursuing opportunities to serve the Japanese Ministry of Defense with Anduril products that transform defense capability with advanced technology. Anduril’s specialty is building cutting-edge defense technology quickly, and Japan is internationally renowned for innovation, quality, and attention to detail. These new partnerships represent the beginning of an exciting collaboration that will provide innumerable benefits for Japan, and Indo-Pacific security, more broadly.

Anduril has a diverse range of autonomous products & capabilities that will work extremely well for Japan’s unique requirements in realising its vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Sumitomo noted, “We are pleased to become a strong supporting role in the development of Anduril’s business and intend to be a strong long-term partner. For both Anduril and Sumitomo, this is an opportunity to contribute enhancement of new capabilities for Japan Self Defense Force. In particular, command and control in joint operation is becoming extremely important, and we believe that Anduril’s Lattice OS core capabilities such as JADC2 and hardware agnostic will contribute to the Japan Self Defense Force’s future fighting capabilities.”

Anduril has a strong reputation developing defence solutions across all domains: land, air, sea, space and cyber. Products & capabilities include Counter UAS, Maritime Counter Intrusion, Ghost sUAS, ALTIUS, Dive-LD. Anduril brings a “software first” approach to defense technology with all systems leveraging Lattice, an open-architecture operating system that enables collaborative teaming of unmanned assets to accomplish mission objectives.

For more information on Anduril and its products visit: https://www.anduril.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/anduril-industries-partners-with-three-leading-japanese-firms-to-help-transform-defense-capability-301838055.html

SOURCE Anduril

