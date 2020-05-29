Andy Cohen rehomed beloved dog after ‘incident’ with son: ‘A piece of my heart is gone’

Andy Cohen’s nearly four million followers have noticed that he hasn’t been posting photos of his beloved dog, Wacha, recently and there’s a sad reason.

The Watch What Happens Live host revealed on Friday he had to rehome Wacha due to occasional aggressive behavior around his toddler. Cohen welcomed son, Benjamin, in February 2019. In an emotional post on Instagram, Cohen said he’s been putting off sharing the news as long as possible.

“As you may know, Wacha is my first baby, my beautiful rescue puppy. He is my pride and joy. When he came into my life, my world changed,” Cohen captioned a video of him and Wacha. “Over the nearly seven years that I’ve been blessed to have Wacha in my life, we have worked to address some occasional random signs of aggression. No effort was spared in the attempt to help Wacha feel adjusted.”

Cohen continued, “After an incident a few months ago, numerous professionals led me to the conclusion that my home is simply not a good place for him. Keeping him here could be catastrophic for Ben and worse for Wacha.”

The Bravo host said Wacha has “a permanent home with his second family” where he’s “thriving.” The dog is familiar with his new owners as Cohen explained it’s where the pup would stay when he’d travel out of town.

“We still see each other, but a piece of my heart is gone,” Cohen admitted. “I miss his weight on top of me first thing in the morning. I miss him waiting for me in front of the shower. And I miss the sound of his paws on the floor when I come home. I am not the same person I was when I got him. My dog changed me. He opened me up to love.. to caring… and ultimately to having a family.”

Cohen said he and Wacha “were meant to come into each other’s lives exactly when we did.” He noted that Wacha’s “happy, which gives me peace of mind.”

“We did rescue each other,” Cohen concluded. “Thank you, Wacha.”

According to Wacha’s Instagram — yes, he still has one — he’s in Connecticut. Cohen wrote on the below photo last month, “Miss you!”

Cohen defended his dog last year from parent shamers, shortly after his son was born. The television personality had revealed on Instagram that Wacha ripped apart one of Ben’s toys, but said people are reading way too much into it.

“Okay, flooded with DMs from people saying I’ve got a big problem on my hands…Wacha’s jealous of my son,” he told his followers. “Wacha didn’t know that the Torah toy — we’re talking about a Torah toy — belonged to the baby. He just had his eye on a purple f***ing toy and he wanted to rip it apart. It’s not that deep. Stand down. Everything’s fine in the West Village. … Sometimes a Torah toy is just a Torah toy everybody, right?”

Cohen hasn’t elaborated on what the incident was a few months ago.

