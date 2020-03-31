Andy Cohen shares how he stayed out of the hospital

Appearing on his SiriusXM radio show, “Andy Cohen Live,” the Bravo executive and talk show host talked about his symptoms, which he said included fever, a cough, tightness in his chest, some chills, loss of smell and appetite and a very achy body.

He said he also experienced fatigue.

“It took about 10 or 11 days, I would say, to work through my system,” Cohen told his audience. “You know, It takes a bit to get your energy back.”

Cohen, who treated himself at home, said he’s feeling much better.