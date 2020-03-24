Angad Bedi gets face painted by daughter Mehr, Ananya Panday paints with sister as Bollywood says ‘quarantined not confined’

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are spending quality time with their daughter and family as all shoots of shows and films has been put on hold amid coronavirus outbreak. Neha has now shared a picture of Angad playing with daughter Mehr who chose to make his face her canvas.

Sharing the adorable picture of the father-daughter duo, Neha wrote, “Daddy’s face is the best canvas #self-quarantine.”

Ananya Panday paints with sister, Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr play with paint.

Ananya Panday also used the opportunity to practise her favourite hobby, colouring. She shared a glimpse of her colouring session with sister Rysa and said that she was “quarantined not confined”. She also asked her fans to share with her their favourite hobbies.

Sunny Leone is working on her abstract painting these days.

Sunny Leone has also been working on her new painting — an abstract art, these days. She will be working on it for days and has been sharing regular glimpses of her progress. She captioned her latest post from her colouring session, “Me, myself and I.” She had earlier posted a video and wrote, “Alone time “. It’s OK to play with yourself.”

Earlier, Salman Khan had Salman had shared a glimpse of his sketch – a man and a woman in black clothes. He was heard saying in the video, “The way we dress — this is perhaps the best thing our culture has ever done.”

Among others wo have been painting these days are Janhvi Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana. Janhvi had shared fun pictures on her Instagram stories a few days ago as she sat to paint. Her sister Khushi Kapoor who has been living with her in self-isolation however, chose to get her face painted instead.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor in self-isolation at home.

Ayushmann, too, had shared videos of him painting with his filmmaker wife Tahira Kashyap and kids: Virajveer and Varushka. The actor had even showed off his painting – a gender fluid piece of art.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan recalls sleeping under the stars with his sons, gives a shout out to their guide, ‘I hope you are safe and well’

Tahira has also been sharing glimpses of her various paintings. One of them is the portrait of a woman, along with which she wrote, “This was what I was at last night! I see a lot of my mother @kashyap6480 in this #mymotherstrongest #mymotherprettiest You taught me to never give up, I am so grateful to have you in my life mama. For everyone’s safety especially the elders let’s please stay protected and isolated( physically) as much as possible. Let’s also not be carriers for people whose immunity isn’t that strong #thistooshallpass.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more