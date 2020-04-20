Angad Bedi on Covid-19 crisis: If we thought we had become immortal in our professions, this has made us realise we’re nothing

From work meetings and shootings, life has now become all about giving bubble baths and telling stories to his daughter Mehr, for actor Angad Bedi, who was overcome by emotion when he saw the one and half year old apple of his eye, walk for the first time amid the lockdown.

“Mehr was crawling before Neha (Dhupia) had gone for a shoot which got cancelled just prior to the lockdown, and in 20 odd days, Mehr was walking. For me, it was such a beautiful sight to see. She’s learning how to pronounce things. I read storybooks to her, Neha tries to make her learn words, I give her a bubble bath… I love doing that. I make her listen to Punjabi music and it’s lovely to spend time with her,” says Bedi.

He believes the positive takeaway from the situation is that “it’s good to pause, introspect and be on a level where everybody is the same”. “This virus has made us realise what a big leveller life is. You do not get bigger than yourself ever. We’re all mortals and this virus has made us realise that if we ever thought we had swollen heads, and we had become immortal in our professions, it has made us realise we’re nothing. It has made me realise how to value life and value simple things like food on the table,” adds the 37-year-old.

And so, he’s watching old cricket matches featuring his father Bishen Singh Bedi, catching up on OTT content and even trying to make round phulkas!

Talking of bonding with his family, Bedi has resolved to make space for “family time” often even once things settle down.

It’s the most important thing, he asserts, and adds, “Today I can say I’ve done a film called Pink, I’ve done Soorma, and Inside Edge has been a very big success for me… I can also say I’m doing a film with Janhvi Kapoor with Karan Johar as a producer. These are all great achievements to have, but there’s never a greater achievement than seeing your own child grow up or seeing your own parents spend time with their grandchild. That’s a fulfillment of life, and I’ve understood that in these days.”

Also, unlike several other celebrities, Bedi is not bombarding the social media world with updates about his lockdown world. He believes while there’s a need to connect with the audience in some way or another, “people should do it with some sensitivity… it cannot always be about yourself, keep everyone’s emotions and feelings in mind and put out something which adds value”.

