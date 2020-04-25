Angelina Jolie Implores Parents to Just Be Honest With Kids

Angelina Jolie is sending out a special message to parents amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was not a very stable youth,” the 44-year-old actress and Special Envoy of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees shared in a guest column for Time. “In fact, I never thought I could be anyone’s mom. I remember the decision to become a parent. It wasn’t hard to love. It wasn’t hard to dedicate myself to someone and something greater than my life. What was hard was knowing that from now on I needed to be the one to make sure everything was okay. To manage it and make it work. From food to school to medical. Whatever would come. And to be patient.”

“So now, in the midst of this pandemic,” she continued. “I think of all the mothers and fathers with children at home. All hoping they can do everything right, answer all needs, and stay calm and positive… It is a lovely thing to discover that your children don’t want you perfect. They just want you honest. And doing your best.”

Read Angelina Jolie‘s full column at Time.com!

Earlier this month, Angelina guest-edited a column about the importance of keeping in touch with others during these unprecedented times.