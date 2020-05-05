Angelina Jolie Pens Letter To Congress Urging To Increase SNAP Benefits

Angelina Jolie has written a letter to members of congress, calling on them to increase food stamp benefits program Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) during the coronavirus crisis.

“Many of the most vulnerable children in America have missed nearly 740 million meals at school, due to closure resulting from the rapid spread of coronavirus. With parents facing lost jobs and wages, many of these children are going hungry,” the -year-old actress and humanitarian wrote in the letter dated April 20 to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

She continued, “While strengthening SNAP will not alleviate all of the challenges low-income families are facing during the public health emergency, it will help ensure that fewer children go to bed hungry in our country.”

Congress has increased food assistance benefits by more than $15 billion due to the pandemic, however, Angelina and other advocates have argued that even more is needed.

Earlier, Angelina penned an op-ed about just how vulnerable children are during the crisis.