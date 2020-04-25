Angrezi Medium actor Irrfan Khan’s mother, Saeeda Begum, passes away at 95 | Bollywood Life

In an unfortunate turn of events, Irrfan Khan’s mother, Saeeda Begum, has passed away. She left for heavenly abode at the age of 95. The cause of her death is not known yet. If a Spotboye report is to be believed, her funeral will be held this evening. Unfortunately due to the crisis that we’re in due to coronavirus outbreak, Irrfan Khan won’t be able to perform the last rites of his mother, as he is currently undergoing his treatment abroad. There’s no flight that can bring the actor to Jaipur for the next few weeks. It’s sad to know that Irrfan won’t be able to see his mother for one last time. Also Read – Coronavirus Pandemic: Irrfan Khan-Kareena Kapoor-Radhika Madan’s Angrezi Medium releases online after being pulled out of cinema halls due to lockdown

Meanwhile, Shoojit Sircar, who worked with Irrfan on Piku, spoke to the entertainment portal and said, "It's very sad. I have yet to talk to him, though. I will be calling him."

For the unversed, Irrfan Khan had left the country amidst his film, Angrezi Medium's promotions, for his treatment. Irrfan had himself informed this to fans through his social media handle by writing, "Owing to some unwanted guests (cancer) in his body, he wouldn't be able to participate in the promotions of Angrezi Medium as he had to leave the country for treatment. Unfortunately, he couldn't talk to the media about his comeback project, which has been pulled out of the cinema halls due to lockdown.

Earlier, when he was about to start shooting for Angrezi Medium, the actor had shared heartfelt on his Twitter handle. A part of that note read, “As I leave my footprints onto these steps of my life, I want to pause to be grateful for receiving your immense love and support, it soothed me in my process of healing. So I travel back to you, thanking you from the bottom of my heart.”

Meanwhile, we offer our condolences to the actor’s mother.

