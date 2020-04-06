Angrezi Medium Releases On Hotstar After Being Withdrawn From The Theaters Due To The Covid-19 Lockdown

Radhika Madan and Irrfan Khan (Source: Still from the trailer)

We have some good news for you guys today! The movie Angrezi Medium is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar for all of you to enjoy.

Irrfan Khan took to his Twitter to announce the news and tweeted, “Hop on to the dreamy roller-coaster ride with this father-daughter duo as we bring to you the World Digital Premiere of #AngreziMedium only on @DisneyplusHSVIP.”

Radhika Madan, who plays the character of Irrfan’s daughter in the movie, also shared it on her Instagram:

Angrezi Medium hit the screens on March 13. However, the film couldn’t be viewed by audiences and didn’t make money at the box office as all the theatres in metropolitan cities were ordered to be shut due to the pandemic. Dinesh Vijan, the producer, had told IANS:

Angrezi Medium has been a journey I shall cherish all my life. The one thing I’ve learned from its making is that whatever be the obstacle if we pour our heart and soul into something, the universe will have our back. As the film now reaches India, we have already received unabashed love from Dubai and other international territories. Due to unforeseen circumstances, it will however not release in Kerala, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir. We hope for the same affection and support you’ve been giving us since day one. Our movie will reach these places when the time is right, but rest assured, just like Irrfan said, ‘wait for us’.

Due to the unforeseen circumstances, the film couldn’t be re-released. PM Narendra Modi had already announced the lockdown till 14th April.

The Homi Adajania directed film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner.

In other news, my plan for today is sorted!