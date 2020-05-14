Angry Salman Khan breaks silence on reports of his production house casting amidst lockdown; warns legal action against rumour-mongers | Bollywood Life

Superstar Salman Khan has been highly creative and productive during the lockdown. He is stationed at his Panvel farmhouse with his family and friends like Jacqueline Fernandez and Waluscha De Sousa. He sung a couple of songs like Tere Bina and Pyaar Karona during this phase. Both the songs have got a good response. Some reports surfaced that his production house, Salman Khan Films is casting for some new projects. The reports have left Salman Khan rather angry and upset. He took to Twitter to clarify on the reports and warned of severe action against the rumour-mongers. Also Read – Throwback Thursday: Birthday girl Zareen Khan reveals how she had landed her first film opposite Salman Khan [Exclusive]

He put a tweet with a message that read: This is to clarify that neither I nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using SKF or my name in any unauthorised manner.” He gave the message a direct caption, “Mat karo rumours pe trust…. #staysafe.” He has his film Radhe that is supposed to release on Eid. It is an action masala entertainer directed by Prabhudheva. Also Read – Salman Khan hasn’t returned to Mumbai home, is still at his Panvel farmhouse

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez gave a mock interview to Waluscha DeSousa. Her daughter Sienna is in the video. Tere Bina is shot in the remote corners of Salman Khan’s sprawling farmhouse. It was shot over four days with a small team of three people. He told Waluscha, “Gaana mere zehen mein tha (I already had the song in mind), so I thought of releasing it at this time. It’s a learning experience that three people can very easily shoot a song. We didn’t need any make-up artist, hair stylist.” Also Read – Revealed: THIS girl performed with Salman Khan in Tere Bina song

But the editing bit took some time. Commenting on it, he said, “Things were slow. Everyone’s using wifi, so internet speed was so slow that it took us 24 to 36 hours to download some files. Everything went back and forth about 70 to 80 times. Finally, we got our edit, our tease.”

