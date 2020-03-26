Animal Hospitals, Vets And Zoos Donate Use Of Ventilators To Treat Coronavirus Patients

Veterinary hospitals and colleges and even zoos around the country are offering critically needed ventilators to hospitals struggling to treat coronavirus patients.

Hospitals in areas hard-hit by the outbreak face dire shortages as the number of cases of COVID-19 quickly climb. As resources are stretched thin, loans of the breathing machines could save hundreds of lives.

Although the ventilators were used to treat animals, several veterinary specialists and hospital officials told HuffPost it’s the same equipment used for humans.

“What was most encouraging regarding the ventilators we received was they are the same ventilator that Tufts Medical Center uses on our human patients. This was a clear benefit as it resulted in no additional time required to train our respiratory therapists,” said Leslie Lussier, director of respiratory care at the hospital.

She said that these machines were well maintained, checked for safety and thoroughly cleaned according to infection control standards, and are ready for use on patients with COVID-19.

The Cummings Veterinary Medical Center at Tufts University operates Tufts VETS and the Foster Hospital for Small Animals, and both facilities donated their total of four ventilators to the medical care facility. Experts at the facility told HuffPost in a statement that for now they could rely on anesthesia ventilators that could provide breathing support to animals for shorter times.