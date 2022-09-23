Animation and Gaming Market, Increasing sophistication in animation and gaming to boost market growth – Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Technavio’s latest report on the animation and gaming market projects growth of USD 103.30 billion, registering a CAGR of 22.76% from 2021 to 2026. One of the elements fueling the expansion of the animation and gaming markets is the increasing sophistication of these industries. The report extensively covers animation and gaming market segmentation by application (TV, film, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global animation and gaming market as a part of the global application software market within the global Information Technology market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis

Animation and Gaming Market Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the internet and direct marketing retail market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service

Animation And Gaming Market: Major Growth Drivers



The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

Increasing sophistication in animation and gaming

Greater penetration and accessibility to broadband Internet

Online gaming to become a medium for marketing and promoting films

One of the reasons influencing the growth of the animation and gaming markets is the rising sophistication of animation and gaming. Consumers between the ages of 18 and 25 are growing, and they watch video content or play video games for a variety of reasons, including enjoyment, escape from a monotonous lifestyle, or stress relief. The sophistication of the video content makers available on the market varies.

Due to this, the worldwide animation and gaming business has experienced significant innovation. Examples include 3D animations and 4K content, which are mostly created for the adult consumer sector that wants a better gaming and animated content experience. During the projection period, these advancements can fuel market expansion in the animation and gaming industries.



Reasons to Buy Animation And Gaming Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist animation and gaming market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the animation and gaming market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the animation and gaming market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and the and Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of animation and gaming market vendors

Animation And Gaming Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.76% Market growth 2022-2026 $103.30 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.56 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Technicolor SA, The Walt Disney Co., Framestore Ltd., Adobe Inc., Sony Group Corp., Activision Blizzard Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., NetEase Inc., Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., TOEI ANIMATION Co. Ltd., The Foundry Visionmongers Ltd., Corus Entertainment Inc., Epic Games Inc., Lost Marble LLC, Toonz Animation India Pvt. Ltd., Anibrain, Reliance Industries Ltd., and Autodesk Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio “Information Technology” Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis – Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition – Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application – Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application – Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 TV – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on TV – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on TV – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on TV – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on TV – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Film – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Film – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Film – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Film – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Film – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 South Korea – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on South Korea – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South Korea – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on South Korea – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South Korea – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Activision Blizzard Inc.

Exhibit 93: Activision Blizzard Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 94: Activision Blizzard Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 95: Activision Blizzard Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Activision Blizzard Inc. – Segment focus

10.4 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 97: Adobe Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 98: Adobe Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 99: Adobe Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 100: Adobe Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Adobe Inc. – Segment focus

10.5 Framestore Ltd.

Exhibit 102: Framestore Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 103: Framestore Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Framestore Ltd. – Key offerings

10.6 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 105: Microsoft Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 106: Microsoft Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 107: Microsoft Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 108: Microsoft Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Microsoft Corp. – Segment focus

10.7 NetEase Inc.

Exhibit 110: NetEase Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 111: NetEase Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 112: NetEase Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 113: NetEase Inc. – Segment focus

10.8 Nintendo Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Nintendo Co. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 115: Nintendo Co. Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Nintendo Co. Ltd. – Key offerings

10.9 Sony Group Corp.

Exhibit 117: Sony Group Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 118: Sony Group Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 119: Sony Group Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 120: Sony Group Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Sony Group Corp. – Segment focus

10.10 Technicolor SA

Exhibit 122: Technicolor SA – Overview



Exhibit 123: Technicolor SA – Business segments



Exhibit 124: Technicolor SA – Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Technicolor SA – Segment focus

10.11 The Walt Disney Co.

Exhibit 126: The Walt Disney Co. – Overview



Exhibit 127: The Walt Disney Co. – Business segments



Exhibit 128: The Walt Disney Co. – Key offerings



Exhibit 129: The Walt Disney Co. – Segment focus

10.12 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Exhibit 130: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 131: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. – Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

