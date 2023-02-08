Jimmys Post

Animeta, AN AI-POWERED CREATOR TECH COMPANY LAUNCHED TO RESHAPE THE FUTURE OF THE BURGEONING ASIAN CREATOR ECONOMY

Feb 8, 2023
The creator tech venture has been seed-funded by its Founder, Anish Mehta along with Founding Investors Rajesh Kamat & Sameer Manchanda

SINGAPORE, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Anish Mehta, the former CEO of leading Asian animation studio Cosmos-Maya, today announced the launch of his new venture, Animeta, an AI-based self-service creator tech platform aimed at creating and nurturing the untapped potential of the Asian digital-creator economy, through financial and analytical support.

Animeta is a Singapore-based Creator Tech company focused on creating & nurturing digital creators by helping them grow their communities & maximize their earnings across multiple social media platforms & customized brand solutions through the proprietary Animeta AI-based Self-Service Creator Tech platform. The company offers Financial Investment, Data Analytics & Business Intelligence, Content Strategy & Creative Supervision, Brand, PR & Social Media Expertise in addition to data driven, result oriented & authentic brand campaigns to content creators.

Anish is well-known in the Indian media business for changing the pivot of the Indian animation business during his previous stint as the CEO of Cosmos-Maya. From championing the cause of building original Indian IPs at scale to building a YouTube network with over 90 million cumulative subscribers across 35 channels, the studio created many industry-firsts under Anish’s leadership & also drew in coveted global investors like KKR’s Emerald Media & TPG backed NewQuest Capital Partners. He is now passionate about building the Creator Economy with Animeta by giving individual creators the much-needed push and scale to succeed financially. 

India alone has around 755 million social media users and about 80 million content creators, of which less than 0.2% are able to monetize their content. Animeta aims to bridge this gap through its creator tech platform & be the enabler who empowers a vast majority of creators by increasing their monetization potential in order to bring about a meaningful change in their lives,” said Anish Mehta, Founder of Animeta.

Animeta’s founding investors include Rajesh Kamat, the Managing Director of KKR’s Asian Media & Entertainment Platform, Emerald Media, and Sameer Manchanda, a serial Media Entrepreneur.

“In the last few years, we’ve seen a shift that has put the spotlight on smart, commercially savvy content creators who’ve emerged as businesses to reckon with by themselves. Today, the global creator economy is worth more than a 100 billion USD on the back of social media users who’ve grown to an approximate of 5 billion in 2023 alone. While the user base continues to increase rapidly, the revenues are estimated to increase at a staggering CAGR of 35% through 2024. I am excited to back Anish & his team on this journey,” said Rajesh Kamat.

“I am a true believer of content playing a very important role in today’s digital world. I am confident that Animeta will be a game changer for content creators and bring about the scalable transformation which is essential for the Indian creator economy,” added Sameer Manchanda.

About Animeta

Animeta is a Singapore-based Creator Tech company focused on creating and nurturing digital creators by helping them grow their communities & maximize their earnings across multiple social media platforms and customized brand solutions through the proprietary Animeta AI-based Self-Service Creator Tech platform. We offer Financial Investment, Data Analytics & Business Intelligence, Content Strategy & Creative Supervision, Brand, PR & Social Media Expertise in addition to data-driven, result-oriented & authentic brand campaigns to our Creator Partners.

