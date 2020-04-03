Anita Hassanandani dances to Go Corona Go in TikTok video, leaves husband Rohit Reddy red-faced

As the nation continues to be in lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, celebrities are finding fun ways to keep their fans entertained. Actor Anita Hassanandani shared a TikTok video of herself lip-syncing and dancing to the now-famous ‘Go Corona Go’ tune.

In the video, Anita and her husband Rohit Reddy are seen on the terrace of their building. As she starts recording, he is seen with an embarrassed expression on his face. “No one can save me… Not even #TikTok himself! @indiatiktok,” the caption read.

Producer Ekta Kapoor commented, “Ur insaaaaaneeeee.” Actor Tusshar Kapoor made a reference to their upcoming film Maarich, and wrote, “You’ve become a Maarich, unrecognisable.” Several Instagram users dropped laughing emojis in the comments section.

Anita seems to have found a new pastime in TikTok, and has been sharing funny new videos every day. Last week, she shared a video in which she was seen sitting on Rohit’s back as he did push-ups. “PushUps are tough! Especially when u have to balance yourself on top like this! Phew!!! Mai toh thak gayi (I am tired)!” she wrote in her caption.

Anita and Rohit tied the knot in 2013. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, she said that she was lucky to be married to her best friend. “The beautiful thing about our relationship is that we are best friends. I can talk to him about anything. He is so hot and good looking that there are days when I feel insecure (laughs) and there are days when he feels jealous. But the beauty is that we comfort the other person and give assurance. Whenever we feel any kind of insecurity, we talk it out and sort things.With trust and honesty, you get the comfort of being yourself and honest. And both of us give each other enough time and space,” she said.

Last year, Anita and Rohit participated in the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, and were adjudged the runners-up. She is currently seen as a shape-shifting serpent in Naagin 4 and will make her comeback in Bollywood opposite Tusshar with the murder mystery film Maarich.

