Ankita Lokhande forces haircut on younger brother, calls it her ‘quarantine job’. Watch video

Actor Ankita Lokhande is making the best use of her time at home during the ongoing lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic and preparing herself for a new profession. Before you jump to any conclusions, Ankita was having fun when she gave her younger brother a haircut and posted a video on her Instagram, asking fans to try doing the same with people in their families.

In the video, Ankita is seen talking to the camera, with a scissors in her hand as she looks gorgeous in a denim shirt and white pants. “Maine saloon khola hai aur mere pehle customer hain Aditya Sahu (I have opened a salon and my first customer is Aditya Sahu).” She then makes her brother sit with an apron on him and the two have a sweet banter with the brother saying he doesn’t want to get a haircut from her and the actor insisting she will give him a haircut. She then goes on to trim his hair with much seriousness and the result fails to impress him.

“Trying my luck in new profession. My quarantine job !! This little Brother is always protected by his 1 big sister I hope u really liked my service and ur new hair cut adii @aditya.sahu.790 #hairstylist #anybodyforhaircut ?? It’s a challenge for you all okie .. try this with ur brother, sister , father , mother or anyone and tag me I will post ur story on my page promise let’s have fun guys come-on do it fast I’m waiting okie it’s a task for all of u,” she wrote alongside the video. Nisha Rawal commented, “Hahahhahahahaha I cut my mommy’s hair too! Wait for the video,” while Amruta Khanvilkar simply posted,” Hahahahaha.”

Also read: AR Rahman takes a dig at Masakali 2.0, recalls creating original with ‘365 days of creative brainstorming, no short cuts’

Taking about the lockdown, Ankita recently told Hindustan Times in an interview, “We all are going through something. I felt so strongly about it, and it was very difficult to resist, as I am actually very scared about the whole scenario, and then we see people going out, talking bullsh*t about it. I saw some videos where some guys are saying ‘mujhe kuchh nahi hoga’.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more