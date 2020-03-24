Ankita Srivastava says choosing Balraj Syal in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge ‘doesn’t mean our next step is to get engaged’

Colors TV’s reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge came to an abrupt end earlier this month due to the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic. In the finale, Paras Chhabra chose Aanchal Khurana as his connection, while Balraj Syal and Ankita Srivastava picked each other.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Ankita confessed that she has feelings for Balraj, but said that they were “good friends” for now and still getting to know each other. “Balraj and I are very good friends and like each other. Just because we chose each other in the finale episode doesn’t mean our next step is to get engaged or married. We met in a reality show I don’t know about his personal life. I would give some time and understand all about him,” she said.

While Balraj came on the show as one of the suitors of Shehnaaz Gill, Ankita came to woo Paras. Despite participating in a swayamvar-themed show, Ankita does not believe in choosing her life partner on a television show, without getting to know him properly.

“Main itni maturity toh rakhti hoon ki show mein jaake kisi se shaadi karke aa jaaun bina usko jaane pehchane (I am mature enough that I won’t go on a show and get married to someone without even getting to know him). I won’t deny the fact that I feel for him (Balraj). The way he took care of me inside and I took care of him, we surely have a soft corner for each other,” she said.

Shehnaaz, who was looking for a husband on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, failed to form a connection with any of the participants. On the show, she admitted that she is in love with her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Sidharth Shukla, despite the fact that he sees her only as a friend.

