Announcement : Jobma Earns a 2022 Tech Cares Award From TrustRadius

Jobma is being recognized for its corporate social responsibility program with a 2022 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., Oct. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Jobma, a Video Interview Software Company, today announced that TrustRadius, the most trusted research and review platform, has recognized it with a 2022 Tech Cares Award. This third-annual award celebrates companies that have gone above and beyond to provide impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs for their employees and surrounding communities.

“Jobma has earned a 2022 Tech Cares award for demonstrating a substantial commitment to corporate social responsibility,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “Jobma recognizes employee success with internal awards and appreciation programs. Jobma also emphasizes diversity and encourages employees to use inclusive language and share their pronouns.”

“This award demonstrates our commitment to making Jobma a diverse and inclusive place to work.” Jobma’s Managing Partner Krishna Kant said “We want to empower our employees to be the best version of themselves and we love to recognize them for all the great contributions they make towards shaping Jobma to be an an industry leading product. We will continue to work hard to look after our employees, foster a more inclusive community and to strive towards making Jobma the best place to work at.”

To be accepted for the TrustRadius Tech Cares Award, each nominated organization had to be a B2B technology company that demonstrated impactful CSR initiatives in one of the following categories; volunteerism, diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, charitable donations and fundraising, support for in-office and remote employees, or environmental sustainability initiatives. Everyone was welcome to nominate an organization for this award, including those who work for or with the company. All nominations were thoroughly vetted by the TrustRadius research team, and supporting proof was provided by the nominated.

About Jobma:

Jobma is a digital interviewing platform, designed to save HR teams time and money when screening and hiring employees. Jobma’s innovative use of pre-recorded & live video interviews, audio interviews and digital assessments give employers the capability to drastically improve their quality of hire. Jobma currently works with over 800 clients in 50 countries, 14 different languages and growing, their goal is to democratize access to HR technology by offering affordable rates at a global scale. Jobma is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About TrustRadius:

TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique story through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

Media Contact

Abhisheik Dahiya, Jobma, 1 669-777-3374, [email protected]

SOURCE Jobma