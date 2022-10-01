Announcing Director of White House Office of National Drug Control Policy as Guest Speaker at Faces & Voices of Recovery's Recovery Leadership Summit

Dr. Gupta joins Johann Hari, Chacku Mathai, and Maia Szalavitz as speakers at this year’s conference.

ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Faces & Voices of Recovery is pleased to announce Dr. Rahul Gupta as a guest speaker at the annual Recovery Leadership Summit, held this year in St. Paul, MN from October 2-5.

Rahul Gupta, MD, MPH, MBA, FACP, is the first medical doctor to serve as the Director of National Drug Control Policy and lead the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), a component of the Executive Office of the President.

Dr. Gupta is a national and global thought leader and a driver of innovative public policies who practices what he preaches. He is a buprenorphine-waivered practitioner, providing medication-assisted treatment for people with opioid use disorder.

“Faces & Voices is honored to call Dr. Gupta an ally, advocate, and friend of the recovery movement. When leaders speak up to end stigma and fight for change, it benefits all communities, families, and people,” says Phil Rutherford, Chief Operating Officer of Faces & Voices of Recovery.

The 2022 Recovery Leadership Summit will be held at RiverCentre on October 2-5. This annual conference of Recovery Leaders and Advocates is hosted by Faces & Voices of Recovery, the nation’s leading recovery advocacy organization since 2001.

Donations to support Faces & Voices and the recovery community can be made online at https://facesandvoicesofrecovery.org/get-involved/donate/online-giving/. Charitable contributions support Faces & Voices of Recovery’s efforts to eliminate the stigma of substance use disorders and make recovery possible for even more people.

Faces & Voices of Recovery is dedicated to organizing and mobilizing the over 23 million Americans in recovery from addiction to alcohol and other drugs. With the support of families, friends, and allies, recovery community organizations and networks are able to promote the right and resources to recover through advocacy, education, and demonstrating the power and proof of long-term recovery. For more information, visit http://www.facesandvoicesofrecovery.org.

