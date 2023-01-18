Announcing Support for Innovative Forest Product Technologies At the 20th Annual BC Natural Resources Forum

PRINCE GEORGE, BC, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ – By investing in the development and deployment of innovative low-carbon technologies and forest products, Canada is helping to support a more competitive, prosperous and environmentally sustainable forest sector.

Today, Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, participated at the 20th Annual BC Natural Resources Forum and announced a total contribution of over $10 million to HTEC and West Fraser Mills Ltd. The contribution comes from the Investments in Forest Industry Transformation (IFIT) program, which facilitates the adoption of innovative technologies by bridging the gap between product development and commercialization.

Located in Nanaimo, B.C., HTEC’s project will operate a renewable hydrogen production facility at the Harmac Pacific Pulp Mill, producing clean hydrogen by electrolysis. With a $10-million contribution through IFIT, this hydrogen will be used as clean fuel for transportation and heating, and will help the mill decarbonize its operations. HTEC’s project with Harmac Pacific is an example of how surplus energy from mills can be utilized to lower emissions and advance federal and provincial clean hydrogen goals.

Employees at West Fraser Mills Ltd. in Quesnel, B.C., are currently conducting two studies through a contribution of over $449,000 from the IFIT program. The first study will take place at the Quesnel River Pulp facility and explore market opportunities for Propel, a plastic biocomposite made from cellulose that has the potential to replace traditional petroleum-based plastics. This study will support efforts to identify market opportunities for fibre-based biocomposites in Canada and to reduce the amount of harmful plastic waste in our economy and environment.

The second study, a collaboration with the City of Quesnel, will evaluate the feasibility of a district heating system using recovery of excess heat discharged from the Cariboo Pulp and Paper Mill. The recovered heat would help eliminate the use of fossil fuels for heating while simultaneously lowering emissions and monthly energy bills.

IFIT-funded projects such as these are contributing to the further diversification and enhanced sustainability of the forest sector and to the development of the Canadian economy through high-value bioproducts. The projects led by HTEC and West Fraser Mills Ltd. showcase the economic and environmental opportunities presented by the deployment of innovative technology that reduces waste and lowers emissions.

“Canada’s forest sector is a key part of our low-carbon economic future. Through the development, deployment and adoption of innovative new products and practices such as those announced today, we can help support a more competitive, dynamic and sustainable forest sector that will continue to support good jobs right across Canada.”

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

“Canada’s forests play a critical role in our economy and in our environment. By developing innovative technologies that utilize surplus energy to create valuable products, Canadian innovators are building our net-zero future. Congratulations to all those involved.”

Julie Dabrusin,

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change



“HTEC’s growing network of hydrogen fuelling stations due to the industry demand for low-carbon transportation fuel in Canada has necessitated the development of local hydrogen production. We are building multiple clean-hydrogen production facilities across the country, and this Nanaimo-based facility is a critical piece of the clean hydrogen value chain. We are grateful to the Government of Canada for its ongoing support in decarbonizing Canada’s transportation sector, allowing us to expand our retail fuelling network and opening up new market opportunities for heavy-duty transportation applications.”

Colin Armstrong

President and CEO, HTEC

“The IFIT program helps enable businesses like ours to test new technologies and concepts that can lead to climate-friendly solutions. We are excited about both of these projects and their potential to deliver significant environmental benefits.”

Keith Carter

Senior Vice President, West Fraser Mills Ltd.

