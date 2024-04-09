Announcing the 2024 Sun Valley Forum: Restoring Harmony With Nature

Leaders and Innovators to Gather for the Sun Valley Forum July 15-18, 2024

2024 KEELING CURVE PRIZE AT CEREMONY TO BE HELD AT THE SUN VALLEY FORUM

KETCHUM, Idaho, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The ninth annual Sun Valley Forum , “Restoring Harmony With Nature,” will be held from July 15 to July 18, 2024, at the Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum, Idaho. The Forum is hosted by Christensen Global, a Ketchum-based sustainability advisory firm and the Sun Valley Institute for Resilience .

The Sun Valley Forum advances to restore planetary health and resilience by convening global leaders and innovators from business, government, philanthropy, finance, Indigenous Peoples, and storytellers.

The 2024 keynote speakers include Dr. Sylvia Earle, President and Chairman of Mission Blue , Jenna Johnson , President of Patagonia, Inc ., and Shannon Wheeler , Chairman of the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee. ( List of confirmed speakers to date ).

The 2024 Forum will spotlight climate solutions that protect and restore natural ecosystems. According to the UN Environment Program and International Union for Conservation of Nature, restoring natural ecosystems could potentially remove at least ten gigatons of CO2 or the equivalent of emissions of 2,570 coal-fired power plants annually by 2050.

“To protect all life on our planet, we must speed up the phase-out of coal, oil and gas production and transform our food systems while ramping up resilience. Our stewardship of nature is best informed by Indigenous Peoples who have stewarded nature for millennia,” said Aimée Christensen, Sun Valley Forum curator.

The Forum will host the 2024 Keeling Curve Prize awards ceremony on July 15. A Global Warming Mitigation Project initiative, the Keeling Curve Prize recognizes ten climate initiatives in the categories of carbon sinks, energy, finance, social and cultural pathways, and transport. The winners are each awarded a $50,000 prize for their exceptional ability to reduce, remove, or replace greenhouse gas emissions. Winners and finalists gain access to GWMP’s interconnected programs for funding and capacity building. “We’re thrilled to announce the winners at the Forum because of our shared DNA of innovation and impact by elevating climate solutions,” said Jacquelyn Francis, Founder and Executive Director of the Global Warming Mitigation Project.

