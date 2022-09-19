Announcing the Launch of KitConnect, a Design Management System for AEC

KitConnect is a unique software technology that facilitates building information modeling (BIM) design reuse and building productization.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Project Frog, the pioneer of industrialized construction, announces the launch of KitConnect. KitConnect is a SaaS Design Management Solution (DMS) for the AECO industry that enables building productization workflows in BIM. KitConnect offers a framework for repeatability, consistency, and scalability of building designs.

KitConnect was born out of innovation from Project Frog, an Industrialized Construction pioneer with nearly 2 decades of institutional knowledge in designing, developing, and managing prefab Kits-of-Parts. Project Frog’s horizontally distributed business model working with numerous 3rd party architects, engineers, builders, and fabricators, has given the team deep insight into the ideal solution for this market.

Built on a relational-component database, KitConnect is modeled after Product Data Management (PDM) solutions in the Manufacturing industry but purpose-built for the specific demands of AEC workflows. As changes occur throughout the lifecycle of a project, designers, manufacturers, and builders can push information back to the Kit, ensuring everyone is working with relevant and current data. KitConnect eliminates issues associated with distributed content management tools and enables a seamless collaborative approach through a cloud-based library to share content across multiple projects, design teams, and external project stakeholders.

KitConnect reduces repetitive modeling, saves time, and eliminates errors that inevitably occur when recreating content. KitConnect is ideal for project types that employ productized or repeatable approaches to building design, such as Data Centers, Multi-family Housing, Healthcare, Retail, Hospitality, Industrial/Plant Design, Office Interiors, and Single-Family Development.

Project Frog, a San Francisco, California-based pre-engineered building product and technology company founded in 2006, delivers the platform, software, and integration tools needed to drive scalable mass customization in offsite construction. Over the last 15 years, Project Frog’s deep industry experience and team of architects, engineers, supply chain managers, and field experts have transformed the chaos of design and construction into a precise science. Project Frog is actively involved in industrialized construction projects in the education, healthcare, retail, QSR, and data center markets.

