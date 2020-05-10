Another day of zero new coronavirus cases

news, local-news,

Tasmania has gone its third straight day without any new cases of the coronavirus. There have been no new cases for four of the last five days. The state’s total remains at 225, with 27 cases still active: 24 in the North-West, two in the North and one in the South. IN OTHER NEWS: Of those, seven are still in hospital. Director of public health Mark Veitch again encouraged any Tasmanians exhibiting symptoms of respiratory illness to arrange to be tested. “Any Tasmanian with cold or flu-like symptoms such as a cough, sore throat, runny nose, or fever should contact their GP or call the Public Health Hotline on 1800 671 738 to arrange testing for coronavirus,” he said in a statement. Two cases were confirmed on May 7, and two were recorded on May 5.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/39DXPJ6bfYBT8JmDyHFbVdB/23d7c7ab-37ba-4eb8-93ea-ea3da94ac2af.jpg/r13_300_5748_3540_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg