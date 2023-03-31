ANSI Draft Roadmap of Standards and Codes for Electric Vehicles at Scale Released for Comment

Comments Invited by May 1, 2023

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) released today for public review and comment a draft of the Roadmap of Standards and Codes for Electric Vehicles at Scale developed by the Institute’s Electric Vehicles Standards Panel (EVSP). The roadmap identifies key safety, performance, and interoperability issues; notes relevant published and in-development standards; and makes recommendations to address gaps in codes and standards. This includes recommending pre-standardization research and development (R&D) where needed. It also proposes prioritized timeframes for when standardization work should occur and standards developing organizations (SDOs) or others that may be able to lead such work. Working groups have been developing the draft roadmap since a kickoff event held in June 2022.

The request for comment specifically invites comments that represent critical revisions and needed clarifications on the roadmap content. Comments on the draft roadmap may be submitted to evsp@ansi.org by close of business on Monday, May 1, 2023. Use of the comment form (see below) is required to better manage and review comments. The EVSP working groups are currently on hiatus and will reconvene in May to address the comments submitted and finalize the document for publication by the end of June 2023. While all comments are welcome, the EVSP reserves the right to hold disposition of comments in reserve for a future iteration of the document if they cannot be addressed within the time available. This might include, for example, comments on the document’s organization, or issues not addressed.

The draft roadmap and related materials may be downloaded as follows:

Building on ANSI EVSP roadmaps developed in the 2011-14 timeframe, the draft document seeks to describe the current and desired future standardization landscape that will support and facilitate EVs at scale. The roadmap’s primary focus is on light duty, on-road plug-in electric vehicles (PEVs) that are recharged via a connection to the electrical grid, as well as the supporting charging infrastructure needed to power them. Medium and heavy-duty EVs are also covered. Topics covered include standards to address high power DC charging, storage (i.e., microgrid, distributed energy resource management systems) integrated with DC charging, vehicle grid integration, high power scalable/interoperable wireless charging, and vehicle-oriented systems. The broad target audience includes vehicle manufacturers, entities that will be installing and operating charging infrastructure; SDOs; U.S. federal, state, and municipal government agencies; electric utilities; and others.

To advance the Biden Administration’s goal for a clean energy future, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy (EERE) Vehicle Technologies Office (VTO) issued a June 2021 lab call funding opportunity announcement. The lab call included a pillar on codes and standards with the goal to “identify and address challenges and barriers to the integration of EVs@Scale charging with the grid created by uncoordinated development of codes and standards and the rapid advances in vehicle and charging technologies.” An EVs@Scale lab consortium was formed in response with Argonne National Laboratory (ANL) as the lead lab for the codes and standards pillar supported by other national labs. The consortium committed to develop a 2022 roadmap like earlier roadmaps developed by the ANSI EVSP.

The EVs@Scale effort supports funding initiatives associated with deploying a nationwide EV charging infrastructure, including the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, which provides $5 billion in Federal money to that end. As part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Federal Highway Administration was directed to release a set of minimum standards and requirements for the implementation of the NEVI program. The NEVI Final Rule was issued on February 28, 2023, and appropriate references are included in the EVSP roadmap.

ANSI serves as administrator and coordinator of the U.S. private-sector voluntary standardization system. As a neutral facilitator, the Institute has a successful track record of convening stakeholders from the public and private sectors to define standardization needs for emerging technologies and to address national and global priorities. The ANSI EVSP is a cross-sector coordinating body whose objective is to foster coordination and collaboration on standardization matters among public- and private-sector stakeholders to enable the safe, mass deployment of electric vehicles and associated infrastructure in the United States with international coordination, adaptability, and engagement.The ANSI EVSP does not develop standards. Rather, it serves as a forum for facilitating coordination among SDOs and others. ANSI’s facilitation of the EVSP is supported in part by VTO/ANL and UL Standards & Engagement.

“Standards and related conformity assessment programs have an important role to play in advancing electric vehicle technologies. ANSI invites all affected stakeholders, regardless of geographic location, to review the draft roadmap and make their views known,” said S. Joe Bhatia, ANSI president and CEO.

For more information, visit the EVSP webpage www.ansi.org/evsp or reach out to ANSI staff: Jim McCabe, senior director, standards facilitation (jmccabe@ansi.org; 212-642-8921), or Christine Bernat, associate director, standards facilitation (cbernat@ansi.org; 212-642-8919).

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness of U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting and facilitating voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment systems, and safeguarding their integrity. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ansi-draft-roadmap-of-standards-and-codes-for-electric-vehicles-at-scale-released-for-comment-301787050.html

SOURCE American National Standards Institute