Ant and Dec get enjoy socially-distanced game of badminton in their gardens… six miles apart!

They are the longtime BFFs and presenting duo who have been separated from one another during lockdown.

And Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly continued to entertain the nation with another light-hearted video shared to their joint Instagram account on Friday.

The presenting duo, both 44, got active as they enjoyed a socially-distanced game of badminton in their gardens… six miles apart.

The clip began with Ant wearing a blue polo neck, polka dot shorts and a pair of slides, saying: ‘Okay, here we go: 16-15, my serve…’

‘Alright. Hang on. Let me do me Rafa Nadal warm up!’ insisted Dec, while clad in Wimbledon tennis style all-white attire, complete with a head sweat band.

The presenter then pulled out a wedgie, tugged at each shoulder, pretended to tuck his hair behind each ear and finally sniffed his hand, and announced: ‘Ready.’

The duo appeared to successfully maintain an energetic rally while chatting about being able to play badminton from each others’ gardens.

‘This is great. So handy we live on the same street!” enthused Dec.

‘You know I moved, don’t ya?’ said Ant, repeating: ‘I moved!’ when Dec appeared confused.

‘Where to?’ asked Dec, to which Ant revealed: ‘Six miles away,’ as they continued on with their badminton rally.

‘When?’ enquired an extremely shocked Dec, with Ant informing his pal: ‘A while ago.’

‘Did you? Well who the hell am I playing badminton with?’ quizzed Dec, which led the pair to stop in their tracks.

‘I don’t know,’ uttered Ant as the pair both shrieked from their gardens and ran out of sight.

The presenting duo captioned the fun video: ‘We wondered why the neighbours complained about the racquet.’

Ant and Dec were up to their usual hilarious antics in a virtual workout video shared to Instagram on Wednesday.

Ant ended up faceplanting the floor after Dec challenged him to some very tricky press-ups in the funny clip.

The clip began with Dec saying to a sleepy Ant: ‘Get up you lazy brute, forget Joe Wicks, I’ll give you a good beasting.’

As a reluctant Ant agrees, Dec challenged him to do a variety of press-ups, and as Ant got to work, Dec pulled off the moves effortlessly.

Dec performed the press-ups with one hand, one finger and then managed to clap between each move, while an extremely frustrated Ant hit the floor.

A struggling Ant gasps]ed: ‘Huh? What? How are you doing…?!’ before storming off.

A mischievous Dec then turned the camera to show he was actually doing press-ups while stood against a wall.

He said: ‘Oh, have you gone? One come on. It was only a joke. I was just joking!’

The duo, who are on lockdown in their homes, captioned the video: ‘Get Fit With Ant & Dec: Tooned In 10′ DVD Out Now.’

Last week, the pair, who first became famous as Byker Grove’s popstars PJ & Duncan – delighted fans with hilarious throwback clips as they launched ‘Isolation Conversations’.

The duo attempted to form a band in the debut instalment of their new Instagram series, which included a montage of clips of Ant ‘playing’ the guitar’ along with Dec attempting to play various percussion instruments.

The first episode of the presenting duo’s ‘Isolation Conversations,’ Instagram series was titled: ‘Presenting The Declan Donnelly band Uke’can thank us later.’

As the video began, the pair logged onto an online video chat from their separate homes, with Dec holding a wooden ukulele in his hands.

Oh, I see you’re playing the guitar!’ exclaimed Ant, to which Dec corrected him: ‘No, it’s a ukulele, it’s small.’

‘I mastered the guitar ages ago,’ insisted Ant, while a montage of clips of him playing a variety of guitars, a ukulele and a few ‘air’ guitars over the years played out.

‘What, you can play the guitar? Well if you can play the guitar, I’ll try something else then…’ mused Dec before picking up a tambourine.

To Ant’s confusion, multiple Decs began to appear on screen, each playing a different percussion instrument.

‘What is this? Who has that in their house?’ quizzed Ant as Dec’s playing grew louder, before shouting: ‘Okay I’m gonna go… her can’t hear me.’

