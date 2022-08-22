Anthology Conference Series Connects Higher Education Leaders Across Asia Pacific

Blackboard Annual Teaching & Learning Conference is Now Anthology Together Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Anthology, a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, today announced that its Anthology Together Asia Pacific Conference will take place this August and September with an all-new roadshow format offering both virtual and in-person events across the region. Formerly known as Blackboard’s Teaching & Learning Conference (TLC) Asia Pacific, the event series kicks off on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, with the virtual conference program, followed by in-person events in Australia, the Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong and India.

“Our vision as Anthology is to create an infinite world of learning without boundaries, and the conversations that will take place with education community leaders at Anthology Together APAC play a critical role in helping to make that world a reality,” said Yves Dehouck, Vice President of Asia Pacific at Anthology. “Higher education practitioners have gathered for our teaching and learning events for more than a decade, and we look forward to connecting with more institutions than ever before this year as we visit nine different cities and deliver a two-day online event that attendees can access from any location.”

In addition to peer-driven discussions, professional development workshops and opportunities to learn best practices, the conference agenda will include Glenn McGrath, former Australian cricketer and founder of the McGrath Foundation. McGrath will deliver the virtual keynote on Thursday, August 25, speaking to performance under pressure, overcoming challenges and how these lessons learned can be applied in today’s global education community. Anthology Chief Executive Officer, Jim Milton, and Chief Product Officer, JD White, will also take to the virtual stage to discuss the rapid evolution taking place in higher education and the role dynamic, data-informed experiences play in helping learners and educators achieve their goals.

Virtual presenters will include faculty and staff from James Cook University, the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Bond University, Curtin University, Mapúa Malayan Colleges Mindanao, Chandigarh University, and numerous others, as they share personal experiences on topics ranging from digital teaching and learning to student engagement and curriculum analytics.

The Anthology Together Asia Pacific 2022 conference experience includes:

August 24 & 25 – Virtual

& 25 – Virtual September 13 – Manila, Philippines

– September 15 – Perth, Australia

– September 20 – Western Sydney, Australia

– September 22 – Sydney City, Australia

– City, September 27 – Brisbane, Australia

– September 27 – Singapore

– September 29 – Gold Coast, Australia

– October – Hong Kong

December – Bangalore, India

Visit www.blackboard.com/together-apac to learn more and register.

About Anthology

Anthology offers the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education, supporting more than 150 million users in 80 countries. With a mission to provide dynamic, data-informed experiences to the global education community through Anthology Intelligent Experiences™, we help learners, leaders and educators achieve their goals by offering over 60 SaaS products and services designed to advance learning. Discover more about how we are fulfilling our mission for education, business and government institutions at www.anthology.com.

