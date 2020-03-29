Anthony Yarde’s father dies from COVID-19

The father of British boxer Anthony Yarde has died after contracting coronavirus.

The 28-year-old, who last year put up a valiant effort in a losing battle for Sergey Kovalev’s WBO light heavyweight title, announced the news via an Instagram story. Yarde said his father had no underlying health problems and warned people to take the threat of COVID-19 seriously.

“I’m a very private person and tbh I’m still in shock but maybe this can help people stay home,” he wrote.

“My dad passed away from this virus yesterday and he was fit with no health issues.The more people go out and mingle the longer this isolation will last and the more it will spread. I’m not a doctor but I do know if you stay home you are less likely to catch it or pass it on. It’s seriously not worth the risk.”

ALSO READ | Dybala feeling ‘much better’ after suffering with COVID-19

Yarde, who has a 19-1 record, is slated to face Lyndon Arthur at the O2 Arena on July 11. There have been 17,089 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.K., with 1,019 people having died.