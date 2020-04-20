Anti-lockdown protesters gather in North Dakota and Pennsylvania to protest stay at home orders

Crowds of anti-lockdown protesters gathered in states like North Dakota and waved Trump 2020 flags as they rallied on the front steps of the Ohio State House on Monday in a continuation of stay-at-home protests across the United States.

Meanwhile, Facebook has been accused of working with various state governments to limit free speech as it shuts down Facebook pages that oppose stay-at-home orders.

In North Dakota, upset protesters swarmed the capitol building while carrying ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ flags and signs that called for freedom.

Alexis Wangler is a member of Health Freedom North Dakota, the group who organized the protest, said she agreed to fight stay-at-home orders as a way to exercise the First Amendment,

She told Grand Forks Herald: ‘We want to exercise our First Amendment rights — our freedom of speech and freedom to assemble — and not have that limited by government.

‘I would say that all across the nation, the executive orders have been violating people’s rights.’

Bismarck, North Dakota: Protesters gather on the Capitol steps and grounds on Monday. The group oppose Gov. Doug Burgum’s order to keep most businesses closed until at least the end of the month in an effort to contain coronavirus

Bismarck, North Dakota: Nathan Howard warns people attending a protest rally to be vigilant of their freedom, Monday

Bismarck, North Dakota: Protesters swarmed the capitol building while carrying ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ flags and signs

She added that she believes ‘all businesses are essential and all livelihoods are essential.’

‘That’s why I said to a couple of different people, “do we want to say anything about this?”

In Ohio, a local militia group brandishing firearms and wearing face coverings stood outside the Ohio State House in Columbus on Monday.

People waved Trump 2020 flags and held signs that read ‘Open Ohio’ as they implored lawmakers to loosen restrictions.

In Pennsylvania, protesters gathered to fight stay-at-home orders while Facebook faced backlash for reportedly colluding with state governments to stop anti-lockdown protests.

‘Unless government prohibits the event during this time, we allow it to be organized on Facebook. For this same reason, events that defy government’s guidance on social distancing aren’t allowed on Facebook,’ a spokesperson said on the social network’s policy in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Facebook officials said they reached out to states individually to understand their lockdown orders then removed posts that violated those rules.

‘We reached out to state officials to understand the scope of their orders, not about removing specific protests on Facebook. We remove the posts when gatherings do not follow the health parameters established by the government and are therefore unlawful,’ a company spokesperson said to DailyMail.com.

The tech firm says it will allow protests that abide by social distancing guidelines to go forth, but will shut down the ones that defy those health orders.

The social network said it has already removed protest messages in California, New Jersey and Nebraska at the urging of state government who said the events violated stay-at-home orders.

The move has led to outrage from Donald Trump Jr and Republican figures like Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, who claim Facebook is violating Americans’ First Amendment rights.

However, protests are still being organized on Facebook. A massive protest took place in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Monday afternoon that was organized on the Facebook group ‘Pennsylvanians against Excessive Quarantine Orders’

A representative from Pennsylvania’s Department of General Services said the state has not heard from Facebook in regards to shutting down Facebook-organized protests. Demonstrators pictured ignoring social distancing rules as they defy Gov. Tom Wolf’s lockdown on the steps of the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania state capitol building Monday

Revealed: The three pro-gun activist brothers behind Facebook groups in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York organizing anti-quarantine protests claiming ‘politicians are forcing us to hand over our freedoms’

Three far-right, pro-gun brothers are behind a slew of anti-quarantine Facebook groups galvanizing protests and urging tens of thousands of followers to decry state lockdowns.

Ben Dorr, the political director of a group called Minnesota Gun Rights and siblings Christopher Dorr, the director of Ohio Gun Owners, and Aaron Dorr, the executive director of Iowa Gun Owners are behind at least four state anti-quarantine Facebook groups with a combined following of over 200,000 members.

The three have created Facebook groups calling for protests in Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York.

While at first glance the demonstrations cropping up across the nation appear to be organic, the coordination of these brothers on Facebook means they’re actually being engineered by a network of conservative directors.

Their activism echoes President Donald Trump’s tweets for the governors to ‘liberate’ states on coronavirus lockdowns, claiming states like Virginia have their Second Amendment rights ‘under siege’.

The Dorr brothers appear to manage a series of pro-gun groups that range across different states from Iowa, Minnesota to New York. All seek to discredit organizations like the National Rifle Association for being too restrictive on gun safety.

The three attended the gun rights rally in Richmond, Virginia in January of this year.

Three conservative, pro-gun brothers Ben Dorr (above), Christopher Dorr, and Aaron Dorr are running at least four massive state anti-quarantine Facebook groups urging the public to protest. Ben is the political director of a group called Minnesota Gun Rights

Christopher Dorr (left) is the director of Ohio Gun Owners and Aaron Dorr (right) is the executive director of Iowa Gun Owners

Ben Dorr created a Facebook group entitled Wisconsinites Against Excessive Quarantine on Wednesday, which now has over 99,000 members.

Its description says: ‘It’s time to OPEN OUR STATE and STOP Gov Evers’ Excessive Quarantine! Politicians are on a power trip, controlling our lives, destroying our businesses, passing laws behind the cover of darkness and forcing us to hand over our freedoms and our livelihood!’

Dorr and group members created an event for a drive-in rally at the state capital of Madison next Friday according to a Washington Post report, that has already seen hundreds of members pledge to participate.

The page also guides visitors to a website called ‘Wisconsin Firearms Coalition’ where people are encouraged to join for a fee. Another page asking users to join a Minnesota group of the Firearms Coalition offered several rates for membership, from $35 to $1,000.

Chris Dorr created Pennsylvanians Against Excessive Quarantine that has over 65,000 members and Ohioans Against Excessive Quarantine, which has more than 14,000 members.

He is listed as the director for the board of Ohio Gun Owners, according to his social media.

Aaron Dorr created New Yorkers Against Excessive Quarantine group which has over 24,000 members. In the description page he wrote: While seizing power at a breathtaking pace, Andrew Cuomo is sending NY’s economy into a death spiral! This is madness. We are fighting back, with action steps fro New Yorkers who want to make their voices heard’

Chris Dorr also created the Ohioans Against Excessive Quarantine page, which has more than 14,000 members

‘Chris first got involved in the fight to defend and advance our 2nd Amendment rights back in 2009 in his home state of Iowa where he helped Iowa Gun Owners get “Shall-Issue” law passed in 2010,’ his biography on the Ohio Gun Owners website says.

Aaron Dorr created New Yorkers Against Excessive Quarantine group which has over 24,000 members.

The descriptions on all of their pages are practically identical, accusing local governors of abusing power and controlling the lives of constituents.

Similar Facebook groups have since cropped up in Michigan, Illinois, Texas and Delaware.

In these Facebook groups some people peddle right-wing conspiracy theories. In the Wisconsin page, members posed the theory that Governor Tony Evers imposed a lockdown to ‘appease pharmaceutical giants’.

The groups also call for ‘drive-in’ protests that practice social distancing but still express dissent towards officials.

Chris Dorr created Pennsylvanians Against Excessive Quarantine that has over 65,000 members. All the pages had similar description pages saying: Politicians are on a power trip, controlling our lives, destroying our businesses, passing laws behind the cover of darkness and forcing us to hand over our freedoms’