Antidote Technologies Promotes Dave Mauro to Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, Jan.5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Antidote Technologies (Antidote), a digital patient engagement company operating in the clinical trial recruitment sector, announced today that Dave Mauro has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective January 4, 2022.

As CRO, he will oversee the company’s sales team, drive revenue generation activities, and expand new product offerings in the market.

Mauro came to Antidote with more than 30 years of experience in major software and technology companies within the healthcare industry, including Cegedim Dendrite, Quintiles/Innovex, and Veeva Systems. In the two years since he joined as EVP of Business Development, Mauro has overseen a quadrupling of Antidote’s revenues.

“During his time at Antidote, Dave’s contributions have been instrumental in driving the growth of the business and helping to build a great culture for our employees,” said Laurent Schockmel, CEO, Antidote. “His focus on sales optimization has resulted in greater sales productivity and better alignment across the company. He’s been a valuable member of the Executive Team and I look forward to the ongoing impact he’ll make in 2022 and beyond.”

“I’m grateful that Laurent and the Board have put their faith in me to help bring our company to new heights,” said Mauro. “I’m also very fortunate to work with smart, dedicated colleagues who are committed to Antidote’s important mission of putting patients front and center each and every day.”

About Antidote

Antidote is a digital health company on a mission to accelerate medical research. In a world where 80% of clinical trials are delayed or closed due to a shortage of suitable participants, Antidote uses precision recruitment to match the right patients with the right trials, striking the right balance between technology and human touch to deliver high-quality patient engagement. This is achieved through the integration of data-driven technologies, digital expertise, deep domain experience, an extensive and diverse partner network, and personalized patient and site services. Antidote was launched as TrialReach and is based in the US and UK. For more information, please visit http://www.antidote.me.

