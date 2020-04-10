Antoine Yates hailed the ‘real Tiger King’ after raising a tiger in his Harlem apartment

While Netflix has undoubtedly named Joe Exotic as the Tiger King in their latest hit series, folks on Twitter have sounded off for a more radical feline friend.

Twitter users have deemed Antoine Yates, the man who infamously housed a pet tiger in his Harlem apartment for three years before authorities confiscated the big cat in 2003, as the undisputed ‘Tiger King.’

‘Just finished “Tiger King.” Yeah it was wild,’ one user shared after finishing the popular documentary. ‘But when BET is gonna come through with the story of Antone ‘Tigermann’ Yates, the Harlem cab driver who kept a tiger in his apartment. (RIP Ming, An Uptown LEGEND).

Ming, who was born in 2000 in Racine, Minnesota, made headlines in October 2003 after he was discovered living in the Drew Hamilton Houses in Harlem with his owner Antoine Yates.

Since being rescued from the home, Ming had been living at the Noah’s Lost Ark Animal Sanctuary in Berlin Center, Ohio.

Ming died ‘peacefully’ on February 4 of last year from natural causes at the age of 19.

Yates served three months in Rikers Island prison for reckless endangerment and is said to live in Pennsylvania with his mother, the New York Times reports.

But the latest Netflix documentary has pushed Yates back into the spotlight, with many paying homage to the brave animal lover.

‘The real tiger king was from #NYC and his name wasn’t #joeexotic,’ said another person on Twitter. ‘It was Antoine Yates and he was from Harlem!’

Another declared: ‘Never forget… The Real Tiger King. Antoine Yates of Harlem. RIP Ming!’

Some users even went as far to say that they would only acknowledge Yates as the ‘Tiger King.’

Others couldn’t help but recall the ‘madness’ that came from the coverage Yates received in 2003.

One fan even created a funky shirt that honored the New York urban legend.

It all began in October 2003, when Yates was taken to a local hospital after he was attacked by Ming.

Yates claimed that he had been savaged by a pit bull terrier, but doctors knew the bite marks were too big.

Police were alerted and officers were sent to the man’s project housing building located at 141st Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard.

They made their way up to apartment 5E where they were met by the most startling sight: a huge tiger peering from the fifth-floor window.

The tiger was being kept inside the apartment along with a 4-foot-long alligator, named Al.

The discovery at the Harlem apartment set in motion a commando-style police operation.

They drilled a hole in the front door and used a remote camera to watch the giant cat lumbering around.

Then an officer abseiled down the side of the building to shoot the tiger through a window with a tranquilizer dart.

At the time, neighbors told authorities that they were not surprised to learn about the mini-zoo in Yates’ apartment.

They told officials about hearing roars and reptile sounds, and that there was a strong odor coming from the apartment.

After being charged with reckless endangerment, Yates told a TV crew at the time: ‘I take this from my heart, I feel for animals so much.’

Authorities eventually found out that Yates had purchased Ming from the BEARCAT Hollow Animal Park in Racine, Minnesota.

Ming grew to be a 500-pound adult tiger – but the beast had never left Yates’ small apartment, which caused him initial unhappiness when he was taken to the Ohio sanctuary.

According to the New York Post, Ming was cremated and buried at The Hartsdale Pet Cemetery in upstate New York.

A tombstone was also erected, with the engraving, ‘Ming, Tiger of Harlem’.

Below the engraving, the inscription reads: ‘Legendary NYC tiger, raised in apartment 5E in the Drew Hamilton Houses at 141st and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd.

Netflix’s Tiger King series tells the story of former zookeeper Joe Exotic – real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage.

He is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for 17 counts of animal cruelty and for conspiring to murder his arch nemesis, Florida-based big cat lover Carole Baskin.