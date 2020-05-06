Anup Jalota reacts on his marriage rumours with Jasleen Matharu, says ‘She is my student and daughter-like to me’ | Bollywood Life

Bhajan singer Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu grabbed our attention when they entered as a couple in Bigg Boss 12. They claimed that they are dating for past three years but later called it a prank. Recently, Jasleen posted a video on Instagram where she is wearing a chooda with sindoor on her forehead. This video once again sparked the rumours that she has tied the knot with Anup Jalota but the singer has clarified and told Bollywood Hungama that it’s a false news. “Not Again! My marriage to Jasleen is news to me. I and her father are looking for a suitable match for her. I have suggested to them a Punjabi boy living in Canada. Nothing is fixed yet. I gave a statement to you after coming out from Big Boss that I will do her kanyadaan. And I will. She is my student and daughter-like to me,” Anup Jalota said. Also Read – Bigg Boss 12’s Jasleen Matharu posts pic in sindoor and chooda; fans congratulate her for getting married

Jasleen also cleared the air about the video and told SpotBoye, "I am in the mood of getting married but it's just that I haven't found the right person yet. I was shooting a music video on the song Chupke Se from Saathiya at home. Yes, I dressed like a newly-wed girl at her honeymoon. But surely, I didn't expect that it would lead to so much chaos." She also told informed TOI about this rumour and said, "Ever since, I have been inundated with calls inquiring whether I have got married. Agar Jasleen ki shaadi hui hai toh poori duniya ke saamne aa jaayegi. However, I am not averse to the idea of tying the knot secretly. If I find the right man who understands me, I won't think twice before getting married to him on the same night."

