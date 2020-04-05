Anurag Kashyap asks a Silly Query about ‘Switching off Lights’,Gets a Killing Reply From A Police Officer

The whole nation is under lockdown due to the novel coronavirus. Formerly, our PM asked citizens to clap hands or bang utensils for 5 minutes as an applause for the medical personnel who are working 24×7 to fight against the deadly pandemic.

Now, on Friday, our PM in a video message urged Indian citizens to light diyas and candles on April 5 at 9 pm in order to fight the darkness spread by the pandemic.

He said, “Friends, amidst the darkness spread by the corona pandemic, we must continuously progress towards light and hope. We must defeat the deep darkness of the crisis by spreading the glory of light in all four directions.”

“And that is why, this Sunday, on April 5, we must all together, challenge the darkness spread by the corona crisis, introducing it to the power of light. On this day, we must awaken the superpower of 130 crore Indians. We must take the super resolve of 130 crore Indians to even greater heights,” he added.

He asked citizens to turn off lights in their homes and light candles, diyas, torches or mobile flashlight on April 5 at 9pm for 9 minutes, standing at their doors or balconies.

He further said, “In that light, in that luster, in that radiance, let us resolve in our minds that we are not alone, that no one is alone! 130 crore Indians are committed, through a common resolve!”

PM also said that all 130 crore Indians are together in this fight against coronavirus and lauded citizens for following the lockdown.

Watch the video here:

Though many celebrities appreciated the PM’s idea, some celebs found it really hard to digest.

Taapsee Pannu taking a dig at the idea, tweeted:

New task is here ! Yay yay yayy !!! — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 3, 2020

Swara Bhaskar taking a dig at the government said,

Clap your hands, bang bartans, light candles and torches but remember doctors, nurses & medical staff needs gloves, masks, gear and a government that delivers these. Pls ask our govt. to make sure medical personnel in India are protected.

RT and share max using #DocsNeedGear — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 3, 2020

But people trolled Swara and asked her if she has even donated a single penny to help fight against the deadly virus.

Anurag Kashyap in his own way of sarcasm, tweeted:

एक सवाल था। मोमबत्ती और दिया कहाँ मिलेगा? दवा की दुकान पे या फिर राशन या सब्ज़ी की दुकान पे? क्या ये भी ज़रूरी समान में आता है? और नहीं मिले तो क्या ये दुनिया जला सकता हूँ ? माचिस है मेरे पास। #JustAsking — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) April 3, 2020

भाई साहब जिस smartphone से आप यह नकरात्मक्ता फैला रहे हैं, उस की कैमरा flash light का भी उपयोग किया जा सकता है। ऐसा कहा है @PMOIndia @narendramodi जी ने। पर वो तो आपको सुनाई नहीं दिया होगा। पराकाष्ठा हो भाई आप रोने-धोने की। — Pranav Mahajan (@pranavmahajan) April 3, 2020

As soon as Anurag’s tweet went viral, people started trolling him for speaking against the government.

Many other celebs including Prasoon Joshi and Rangoli Chandel too reacted to PM Modi’s video message.

Source