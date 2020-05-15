Anurag Kashyap Faces Backlash As He Criticizes Narendra Modi For Not Giving ₹15 Lakh –
Anurag Kashyap is no fan of Modi government and usually oppose every decision and law passed by the Modi government. He has been quite vocal about the betterment of society and has been scrutinizing the policies and actions of Narendra Modi.
Recently, when PM Modi addressed the nation about the upcoming lockdown 4.0, Anurag couldn’t hold his anger about the promises that Modi made as the PM and hardly ever fulfilled.
He took to Twitter and wrote, “जो १५ लाख रुपए अकाउंट में नहीं पहुँचे उन्ही को जोड़ जोड़ के यह पैकिज बनाया है। आज ही के दिन के लिए तो जोड़ रहे थे,पिछले छह सालों से।अब यह पैकिज भी आगे जोड़ा जाएगा और जोड़ते जोड़ते हम पाँच ट्रिल्यन देखना कितनी जल्दी पहुँचेंगे। इसको कहते हैं दूरदर्शी ।अंग्रेजों के लिए Visionary ।”
Criticising Modi, he further wrote, “लेकिन एक बात बड़ी सही कह गए प्रभु – आत्मनिर्भर बन जाओ नहीं तो किसी का कुछ नहीं होने वाला। प्रभु भरोसे तो बिलकुल नहीं।”
This is not the first time that Anurag has criticized Modi. His tweets often receive backlash from the supporters of Modi. Due to this, his daughter even got threats on social media. Anurag had reported the threats to the cyber cells and also had pointed it out to Narendra Modi on Twitter as well.