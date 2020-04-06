Anurag Kashyap shares quarantine cinema viewing list



Anurag Kashyap shared his extensive and diverse watch list on Twitter.(Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is making the most of his free time during the lockdown. He has spent the last three days doing a movie marathon involving nine classic American and British films.

Anurag shared his extensive and diverse watch list on Twitter. The list includes nine movies as popular as The African Queen, a John Huston directorial starring Humphrey Bogart and Katharine Hepburn, and a few rare ones as well like Time Without Pity.

Anurag Kashyap tweeted, “Quarantine Cinema Viewing . Last three days

1. Swing Time(1936)- George Stevens

2. The incident(1967) – Larry Peerce

3. The African Queen(1951/52) – John Huston

4. The thin man(1934) by W.S. Vandyke

5. Time without pity(1957)- Joseph losey.”

In another tweet, he added, “6. Crime and punishment (1935)- Josef Sternberg

7. The Major and The minor(1942)-Billy Wilder

8. Aguirre-the wrath of God (1972) by Werner Herzog

9. The Naked Kiss(1964)- Samuel Fuller.”

Earlier, Anurag Kashyap had recommended his followers a few shows and movies to watch during the lockdown. His recommendations included V for Vendetta, The Outsider, Curtiz, The Occupant, The Platform and Kingdom among more.

