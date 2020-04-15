Anusha Dandekar exposes a random person who inquires about her relationship status with Karan Kundrra | Bollywood Life

For quite some time now, Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra’s split has been in the news. As per a report in an online entertainment portal, Anusha and Karan’s relationship had hit choppy waters and said they had decided to move on. The report further went on to say that the two weren’t living together as of now and were facing some problems in their relationship. A couple of hours ago, Anusha took to her Instagram handle and exposed a random person who was texting her asking whether she has broken up with Dil Hi Toh Hai actor Karan Kundrra. Also Read – Karan Kundrra reveals the date when he first KISSED girlfriend Anusha Dandekar [Exclusive]

She uploaded the screenshot of the chat and went on to say, "So, I would NEVER do this But I had to… This is a msg I got on my private number yesterday… no name, no publication, not even an introduction of who you are?! Even after the extremely inappropriate msg, she sends me question marks, as if she knows me well and is entitled to a response! We are in the middle of a pandemic and I would never even bother to react to this, I would normally ignore but this is just insanely not okay!" she wrote in her story while revealing that the person has been blocked.

Furthermore, she went on to stress on the point that people need to focus on the pandemic and not someone’s personal life. “And just one more thing before I go to sleep… I know I am being way more vocal than usual but I am tired of people thinking my silence and kindness is weakness. I know who has gone to the press with this so called information… it’s sad that even in this devastating world crisis you want to make a spectacle of someone’s life…” (sic).

Karan and Anusha began dating about five years ago.

