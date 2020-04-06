Anushka gives Haircut to Hubby Virat amid Lockdwon, Yuzvendra Trolls Virat Savagely

India is under lockdown for 21 days due to the coronavirus outbreak. Everyone, including our celebs are self quarantined. Celebs are entertaining their fans through social media.

On March 28, Anushka Sharma took to Twitter and posted a video, where she is seen cutting Kohli’s hair with a pair of scissors.

Posting the video, she wrote, “Meanwhile in quarantine..”

But soon, Yuzvendra Chahal dropped a comment suggesting Anushka to use a trimmer instead of scissors. He wrote,

“Bhabhi trimmer aane doh full on no kainchi painchi @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli.”

All the activities in the country are stopped right now and everyone is suggested to practice social distancing. Stay home, stay safe.

