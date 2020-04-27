Anushka Sharma Gives Us An Insight Into Her Introduction Scene In Dil Dhadakne Do

Tiger Baby Films’ Instagram account has always been one that has fascinated me. Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s production house has made some iconic films in the past few years, and we will honestly never be bored of them. That’s why it’s so exciting to catch a glimpse of what went behind making those iconic scenes through small stories. In their latest series, Off The Record, the cast and crew from the Tiger Baby clan let us in on what went into creating some of their best scenes, how they cracked it and why it will always remain memorable to them.

This time around, it was Anushka Sharma in front of the mike, as she spoke about her introduction scene as Farah in Dil Dhadakne Do. Through her evocative narration, she gave us some super interesting insights into what made the scene special, how they shot it and shared some fun trivia too! She tells us how the weather was when they were shooting the scene, about her chemistry with Ranveer Singh and more!

Check it out here:

Love how these insights make you notice the scene so much more now! Earlier on in the series, Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh also came up to share similar stories from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do respectively and it was amazing. We sure cannot wait to hear more of these from the others!