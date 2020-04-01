Anushka Sharma is grateful for ‘food, water and a roof’ over her head



Anushka Sharma shared a photo with Virat Kohli on Instagram. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Anushka Sharma is trying to spread some positivity amid the national lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. She is also praying for families who are struggling to get “basic” things.

The Zero actor posted a photo of herself with husband Virat Kohli and their pet. Along with it, she wrote, “Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were ‘busy’ or it was convenient to say we were ‘busy’. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through. This time has also made us all realise what’s truly important. For me just having food, water and a roof over my head and the good health of my family seems MOST important. Everything else is a bonus that I bow my head in gratitude for. But, that which we call ‘basic’ is not so basic for everyone after looking at all the people who struggle for just those few things. My prayers with them and their families. May everyone be safe and secure.”

Anushka Sharma mentioned how this time has given some important lessons which were ignored by people for the longest time. “This time has surely made me more reflective. This need to stay at home with your loved ones has been forced upon the entire world but there is a deep lesson for us all. There is a lesson to strive for work and life balance ( I’ve valued and strived for this dearly for many years now ), there is a lesson to devote more time in things that actually matter,” she continued.

Further, Sharma expressed her desire to help as many people as she can. She concluded her post, “Today, when I’m surrounded by all the blessings in my life, I just want to tell everyone how much compassion I feel for everyone who I see suffer. I want to help as many possible in the best of my abilities. I feel pride in our resilience to be better human beings. I can instinctively feel this in and around me. We will all have our individual and subjective lessons from this time and hopefully, such lessons will continuously stay with us all.”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have contributed to the PM-Cares Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra) to help “ease the pain of fellow citizens”. The two stars have also been sharing videos, requesting people to stay at home.

