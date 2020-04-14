Anushka Sharma posts selfie with Virat Kohli, says ‘felt cute, might delete later’

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are doing quarantine right! The couple has been spending quality time with each other during the lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. They have also been sharing glimpses of their day-to-day activities on Instagram.

On Tuesday, Anushka took to her Instagram stories to share a no make-up selfie with Virat, with an angel filter on their faces. “Felt cute, might delete later,” her caption read.

Anushka Sharma’s Instagram stories

Earlier this week, Virat shared a picture in which he and Anushka were seen cuddling up with their dog. “Knowledge of what truly matters in life is a blessing,” he captioned the cute click, which has received more than three million likes on the photo-sharing platform.

Anushka, through her posts, has been reminding fans of the silver lining in the current pandemic situation. Last week, she shared a picture of her and Virat playing Monopoly with their family.

“In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I’m sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families. Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments … smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow,” she wrote.

Virat and Anushka are among the many celebrities who have given back in a big way, during the coronavirus crisis. The couple donated an undisclosed amount to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund as well as Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund.

A statement shared by Anushka on social media read, “Virat and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona.”

