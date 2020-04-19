Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli join Vidya Balan, Karan Johar in fight against domestic violence, watch video

Bollywood actors including Vidya Balan, Anushka Sharma, Madhuri Dixit, Farhan Akhtar, Dia Mirza and filmmaker Karan Johar, among others, have joined hands to call out domestic violence in a new video posted on Twitter. Cricketer Virat Kohli also features in the video.

In the video, the celebs say, “During the lockdown, there has been a sharp increase in the number of domestic violence cases. To all the men, we say, ‘Now is the time to stand up against this violence.’ To all the women, we say, ‘Now is the time to break your silence. If you are witness to domestic violence in your home, if you are witness to domestic violence in your neighbourhood, report. If you are a survivor of domestic violence, report it. Let us put a lockdown on domestic violence.’”

” If you have been a victim, witness or a survivor of the domestic violence, please report. 🙏#LockdownOnDomesticViolence #Dial100” – @imVkohli via Instagram pic.twitter.com/egXgxKPobc — Anushka Sharma FC™ (@AnushkaSFanCIub) April 19, 2020

Sharing the video on Twitter, Madhuri wrote, “It is so disappointing to see the rise in cases of domestic violence when we are fighting with a pandemic, Let us all put a lockdown on domestic violence and dial 100 if we are aware of any such thing happening around us. Now is the time when we all need each other the most.

As the number of reported cases of domestic violence continue to increase, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday asked women facing domestic violence to approach police on the number 100 or on two helplines being run by private players for complaints and counselling. These private-operated numbers are 1800120820050 and 18001024040, the CM said.

In a video message Thackeray said, “It is not the culture of Maharashtra to mistreat women. I will not tolerate it. Any woman facing such injustice should dial 100, and police will come to help you. There are two more helplines, 1800120820050 and 18001024040, where complaints can be raised and counsellors will be available.”

