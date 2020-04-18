Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s hilarious video left Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra ROFL. Check out their comments

Anushka Sharma’s video on husband Virat Kohli was a treat for their fans and friends alike. Almost the entire Bollywood flocked to her comments section to tell her what a gem she had shot. All from Ranveer Singh to Priyanka Chopra to Kartik Aaryan could not resist leaving a comment.

She took to Instagram on Friday and shared the hilarious video which she imitated some of Kohli’s hardcore fans, “Kohli, Aye Kohli, Kohli, Chauka maar na, Chauka, kya kar raha hai, Ae Kohli chauka maar.” (Kohli give us a four). The camera then pans to the 31-year-old batsman who is first reading a book and then stares back at Anushka with a straight face. “I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience,” she captioned her post.

Actor Kartik Aaryan wrote, “I am that fan.” Priyanka wrote, “Lol that face. Hahahaha.” Ranveer, too, could not control his laughter. “HAHHAHAA… DED,” he wrote but with far more ‘HAHA’s. Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Demand should have been for a 6 atleast minimum boss.” Mallika Dua wrote, “Why have I watched this 1200 times.” Zareen Khan wrote, “I am tripping on this video …. it’s the best thing I’ve seen in days …. can’t stop laughing.”

The video also garnered more than 10.8 million views after just over a day of being posted on the photo-sharing platform. The celebrity couple has been sharing regular updates of their lockdown activities from their home. Most recently, Anushka shared a picture that was clicked in the middle of a monopoly game with husband Virat and family.

Anushka and Virat have pledged to support the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Chief Minister’s (Maharashtra) Relief Fund in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic. A source in the industry told IANS that Virat and Anushka have jointly donated Rs. 3 crore towards the cause.

