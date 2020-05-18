Anushka Sharma’s Paatal Lok memes are giving us the much-needed laughs in this lockdown | Bollywood Life

As you might be aware, Paatal Lok is Anushka Sharma’s first digital show as a producer. She’s been promoting the show quite vigorously. Now, there are Paatal Lok memes on Anuskha Sharma which are trending online. Being the sport that she is, she has been sharing those memes. “Hi this is a ‘Lok(y)’ reminder to tell that #PaatalLok is live, watch NOW,” captioned the actress. Also Read – Paatal Lok web series review: Gruesome, gripping, grand — one of the best web shows ever

It can be recalled that Anushka Sharma's memes were also trending when Sui Dhaaga was releasing. The film also starred Varun Dhawan.

When finally it’s your turn to sit on Window Seat in Mumbai Local. ? pic.twitter.com/XznwlrhRPy — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 14, 2018

The actress recently clicked a picture of her living room while she sat down to watch Paatal Lok. In the picture which she shared, we could see a goofy wedding picture of Virat Kohli and her.

Virat and Anushka have been practicing self-isolation together. A video went viral recently in which we can see them playing cricket. Speaking about their quarantine time, Virat said, “Since we have known each other, this is honestly the longest we have spent together. Usually, I am on tour or Anushka has been working, I go see her or she’s working in Mumbai and I happened to be home during those days. There’s some thing or the other happening! There’s one person going to work or doing something that has to be done, but this is the time when both of us have just been together every day and it’s been so amazing.”

Finally after soo much long time saw Virat Batting ?

Virat Anushka playing cricket in building today?

Anushka bowls a Bouncer to Virat?#ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma #Cricket pic.twitter.com/XFmfs3hiBt — Virarsh (@Cheeku218) May 15, 2020

In these testing times, Anushka recently spoke about perseverance. She said, “Perseverance comes naturally to me. It’s not something that you have to be hard on yourself for, it leads you. Honestly, life leads you! I can vouch for it! Life has lead me to where I am you know. Sometimes, you just put your head down and follow the road life takes you on.”

