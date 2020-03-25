Anushka Shetty chooses friendship with Prabhas over her work — read deets | Bollywood Life

Southern star Anushka Shetty has set a major friendship goal. A video of her in which she says she can’t give up her friendship with Prabhas for work, is trending online. The Baahubali stars have often been in news for being close to each other and have been romantically linked quite often.

Now a video, posted by a fan of Prabhas and Anushka, has gone viral. It’s captioned: “if you have to stop one thing between – friendship with Prabhas Or acting in cinema. Sweety: Definitely acting in cinemas. I can’t leave friendship for my work.

During a recent interview, Anushka spoke about her link-up with the Saaho actor.

She said: “I have known Prabhas for over 15 years now and he is one of my 3 a.m friends. We are usually linked up because both of us are not married and make an amazing on screen pair. Had there been anything between both of us, it would have been out by this time. Both of us are the same kind of people who don’t hide any emotions if we are involved.”

The two stars have also acted in movies like Billa and Mirchi.

Talking about her rumoured wedding with Prakash Kovelamudi, she told IBTimes, “None of that news is true. I don’t get affected by such rumours. I don’t know why my wedding is such a big deal for anyone. Nobody can hide a relationship. How can I hide my wedding? It is a very sensitive matter and people should deal it with some sensitivity. I have my personal space and I don’t like if someone tries to intrude into it. Marriage is a sacred space. As much as it is important to anyone, it is to me also. And the day when it really happens, people will know. I am someone who doesn’t like to hide things that make me happy.”

(With inputs from IANS)